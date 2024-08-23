Babies born on Kobe Bryant's birthday get Lakers gear at UCLA Health

UCLA Health is bringing back its adorable tradition of honoring babies born on Kobe Bryant's birthday.

As August 23 marks what would've been Kobe Bryant's 45th birthday, babies born at UCLA Health this week are getting cute Los Angeles Lakers gear to celebrate the "Mamba."

The Lakers shared pictures of babies rocking the No. 8 beanies and a top that reads "Little LAker."

"Welcoming the newest Lakers fans to the world," the Lakers wrote on social media.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PHOTO: @LAKERS

The cute promotion marks the fourth year that UCLA Health and the Lakers teamed up to honor Bryant's legacy.

