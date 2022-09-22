Aaron Judge 1 away from AL home run record, Albert Pujols needs 2 for 700
A look at former Fresno State star Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals, who previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, as the two approach major home run milestones:
AARON JUDGE
- Season HR Total: 60
- Wednesday’s Game: Doubled twice but didn’t homer in a 14-2 win over Pittsburgh.
- Thursday’s Matchup: The Yankees host the rival Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. ET on Fox.
- Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 65.7 home runs this season.
- Next HR: Judge’s next home run would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds first base after he hit a double in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Phot
ALBERT PUJOLS
- Career HR Total: 698
- Wednesday’s Game: Singled with two outs in the seventh inning for the Cardinals’ first hit off Blake Snell but didn’t homer in a 1-0 loss at San Diego.
- Thursday’s Matchup: The Cardinals play at San Diego at 4:10 p.m. ET
- Current HR Pace: Pujols is on pace to hit 20.5 home runs this season, so he’s on pace for a career total of 699.5.
Dodgers fans may get a chance to witness history this weekend as Pujols and the Cards will face the Boys in Blue at Dodger Stadium in a 3-game series from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinalslooks on at bat during the sixth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on September 22, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Get