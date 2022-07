You won't be able to afford a home in these cities in the next decade, report says

It's no secret that the housing market can be tough, especially in big metros like right here in Los Angeles, as well as San Francisco and New York.

According to a new study by GOBankingRates, more major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability.

GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow's September 2022-23 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median of $325,677, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable."

Here are some of the cities on the list:

Roseburg, Oregon

January 2022 home value: $321,807

One-year projected growth rate: 20.4%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2023

Projected home value: $387,456

U.S. median projected home value: $382,019

Difference in value: $5,437

Auburn, Alabama

January 2022 home value: $321,643

One-year projected growth rate: 19.4%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2023

Projected home value: $384,042

U.S. median projected home value: $382,019

Difference in value: $2,023

Fayetteville, Arkansas

January 2022 home value: $307,909

One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $466,593

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $18,485

Knoxville, Tennessee

January 2022 home value: $299,342

One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $453,611

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $5,503

Dallas

January 2022 home value: $308,661

One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $462,429

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $14,321

Tucson, Arizona

January 2022 home value: $307,232

One-year projected growth rate: 21.5%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $453,544

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $5,436

Pueblo, Colorado

January 2022 home value: $291,995

One-year projected growth rate: 22.6%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $538,080

U.S. median projected home value: $525,631

Difference in value: $12,449

Fort Worth, Texas

January 2022 home value: $292,963

One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $537,226

U.S. median projected home value: $525,631

Difference in value: $11,595

Lakeland, Florida

January 2022 home value: $263,818

One-year projected growth rate: 25.6%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $656,543

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $39,978

Daytona Beach, Florida

January 2022 home value: $258,118

One-year projected growth rate: 25.5%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $640,314

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $23,749

To see the full list, tap or click here.