In photos: A look around the world at the last total lunar eclipse for 3 years

The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years lit up the night sky early Tuesday across the world.

Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours, with prime viewing in the West, and across parts of East Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

The total phase of the eclipse lasted about 1 1/2 hours. The whole show took about six hours from start to finish.

A total eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. The reddish-orange color is the result of sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.

This is the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May.

The next total lunar eclipse is in March 2025 but there will be plenty of partial eclipses in the meantime.

Here is a look at the celestial show as it was seen around the world:

United States

Image 1 of 4 ▼ WASHINGTON, D.C. - The moon sets during a total lunar eclipse behind the Statue of Freedom on top of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

RELATED: ‘Planet killer’ asteroids close to Earth discovered hiding in sun’s glare, study finds

Asia

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ISTANBUL - The full moon rises over Grand Camlica Mosque on November 08, 2022. (Photo by Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Australia

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SYDNEY - The full moon rises at Manly Beach ahead of a total lunar eclipse on November 08, 2022. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

RELATED: Will Nicole impact NASA's latest Artemis I launch attempt?

Europe

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ITALY - The Beaver moon rising behind the Gran Sasso d'Italia peaks is seen from L'Aquila, Italy, on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.