Woman mauled to death by dogs in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman has died and another was injured after an attack by two dogs in San Bernardino on Thursday.
What we know:
On Thursday, July 31, San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to Pacific Street and Perris Hill Park Road following reports of a woman being attacked by two dogs.
An officer arrived and began to aid an injured woman who said she had been bitten.
While that officer was helping the victim, two dogs charged from a nearby brush, officials said.
The officer fired his weapon, killing one of the dogs.
A second victim was discovered about 30 yards away suffering from severe injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
San Bernardino Animal Control responded to the scene and removed multiple dogs from the area as part of an ongoing investigation.
A preliminary investigation indicates the woman who died suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a dog mauling, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what will happen to the other dog involved in the attack.
The condition of the woman who was severely injured is unknown.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation by the San Bernardino Police Department with support from animal control.
Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Sergeant Jose Loera at 909-384-5736 or Loera_Jo@sbcity.org.
