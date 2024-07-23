Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Baldwin Hills

A woman who was walking in a crosswalk with her boyfriend was struck and killed Tuesday by a driver who failed to stop near Baldwin Hills.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near 5798 W. Obama Blvd. near La Cienega Boulevard.

Police tell FOX 11 the couple was walking to the 7-Eleven from a nearby homeless encampment when the crash happened. The man survived.

Video from the scene shows the boyfriend, with his back towards the camera, covered by a yellow blanket and accompanied by crisis counselors from the mayor's office.

According to witnesses, the crossing light was green when the couple was hit by a driver in a dark-colored sedan who did not stop to help them.

The boyfriend is seen throwing himself on the ground, repeatedly saying over and and over again, "I love you" to the body of his dead girlfriend.

The victim is believed to be a 40-year-old woman.

"They had a green light, but before they got to the curb, the light turned red and car's flying down this hill about 60-70 mph," one witness said. "One car honks his horn, the man steps out of the way, but the woman didn't. She was right in the middle of running when she got hit. She flew all the way down to where she's laying at."

A piece of that car - believed to be a bumper - that hit the woman was left behind, leading police to believe they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

Police hope to review surveillance video from nearby businesses when they open as they search for the driver.

There's a standing reward in the city of Los Angeles for $50,000, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver. If you have any information, call the LAPD.