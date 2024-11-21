Woman accused of attacking 7-Eleven worker with makeshift flamethrower in Manhattan Beach

article

A woman was arrested for an alleged gas station robbery in which she used an aerosol can and a light as weapons, according to police.

The incident happened on Nov. 12 around 3:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station in Manhattan Beach.

Police said the suspect, Kimberly Nation, stole $10 to $15 worth of goods and when confronted by an employee, she pulled out an aerosol can and a lighter to create a flame, and pointed it toward the employee several times before running away.

Nation was arrested on Nov. 18 on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

No other information was immediately available.