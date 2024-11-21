Expand / Collapse search

Woman accused of attacking 7-Eleven worker with makeshift flamethrower in Manhattan Beach

By
Updated  November 21, 2024 9:30am PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

Kimberly Nation is accused of shoplifting at a 7-Eleven in Manhattan Beach, where she allegedly used an improvised flamethrower at an employee. / Manhattan Beach Police Department

The Brief

    • Kimberly Nation is accused of shoplifting at a 7-Eleven in Manhattan Beach.
    • Nation allegedly used an aerosol can and lighter to attack an employee who confronted her.
    • She was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - A woman was arrested for an alleged gas station robbery in which she used an aerosol can and a light as weapons, according to police. 

The incident happened on Nov. 12 around 3:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station in Manhattan Beach. 

Police said the suspect, Kimberly Nation, stole $10 to $15 worth of goods and when confronted by an employee, she pulled out an aerosol can and a lighter to create a flame, and pointed it toward the employee several times before running away. 

Nation was arrested on Nov. 18 on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

No other information was immediately available.

The Source: This story was reported with information from the Manhattan Beach Police Department.