Woman accused of attacking 7-Eleven worker with makeshift flamethrower in Manhattan Beach
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - A woman was arrested for an alleged gas station robbery in which she used an aerosol can and a light as weapons, according to police.
The incident happened on Nov. 12 around 3:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station in Manhattan Beach.
Police said the suspect, Kimberly Nation, stole $10 to $15 worth of goods and when confronted by an employee, she pulled out an aerosol can and a lighter to create a flame, and pointed it toward the employee several times before running away.
Nation was arrested on Nov. 18 on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
No other information was immediately available.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the Manhattan Beach Police Department.