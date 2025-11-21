Expand / Collapse search

One dead after tree falls on car in Winnetka

By
Published  November 21, 2025 4:19pm PST
Winnetka
FOX 11
A person died after a tree fell on their car in Winnetka.

    • A man died after a 200-foot tree fell on his vehicle. 
    • Another car was hit by parts of the tree, but they were not injured. 

LOS ANGELES - A person died after a massive tree fell on their car. 

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of North Mason Avenue in Winnetka

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, at least two vehicles were hit by the tree. 

According to police, a 200-foot tree fell on top of a white Nissan, crushing the male driver inside. He was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene by LAFD paramedics.

A vehicle driving southbound on Mason Ave. was hit by parts of the tree, but the driver was uninjured. 

It's unclear what exactly caused the tree to topple over. Officer Emanuel Barbu with the Los Angeles Police Department called it an act of nature. Los Angeles has seen multiple days of heavy rain, leaving the ground saturated. 

The street remains closed in both directions as firefighters and emergency crews work to move the vehicle and tree. 

The Source: Information for this story came from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department. 

Winnetka