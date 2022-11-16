Wild winds: Big rig topples over on 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

In San Bernardino County, fire officials were reporting wind gusts of over 40 mph overnight.

That's what caused this accident on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga.

An overturned semi was reported to California Highway Patrol around 5:30 a.m.

According to CHP, the driver was heading east on the 210 Freeway on Daycreek Boulevard when a strong gust pushed the trailer almost over the freeway railing.

Aside from far right shoulder, freeway lanes have reopened but the southbound lanes at Daycreek below are shut down as a precaution.

The driver was able to escape with the help of a witness.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.