Wild, dangerous off-road parties popping up in SoCal

Exclusive undercover video shows huge parties being held in a wash beneath the 60 Freeway.

It's off-roading meets music festival down in Riverside. But many of these wild parties have taken a dangerous turn, ending in gunshots and leaving some of the partygoers hurt.

Live music, off-road vehicles and bright lights, all becoming part of the new off-roading party scene. FOX 11's underground cameras spotted dune buggies and trucks with lift kits.

"You can't be on out here on your off-road vehicles and throwing these large events," explained Ryan Railsback, of Riverside Police Department.

Like the wash underneath the freeway in Riverside, these parties are taking place in remote areas, including the San Bernardino National Forest. For these locations, the only way to get there is through 4-wheel drive or all-terrain vehicles.

At a party in Perris – a city in Riverside County – law enforcement came to break up the festivities after reports of a possible shooting. And at a party of a similar nature in Riverside, police say two to three people may have been shot.

Now, police are worried if more of these parties pop up, it could lead to more injuries, deaths and fights breaking out.

"It's going to lead to more destruction," Railsback said.