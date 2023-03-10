Whoops! Birthday cake celebration goes awry

It was a birthday snafu that left an entire party in tears…of laughter!

Natasha Robertson and her family were celebrating her son's birthday. All the family had gathered around to sing when the unthinkable happened.

Video shows mom dropping her son’s birthday cake while attempting to transfer it from the kitchen to the dining room.

Credit: Natasha Robertson via Storyful

The family took it in stride, bursting into laughter as the cake landed on a dining chair.

The birthday boy was a good sport, too.

In the video, you can hear him joke, "Okay, I guess we know who the favorite child is."

It sounds like mom owes him one!

Storyful contributed to this story.