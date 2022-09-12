Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier

Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police.

The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled up next to her and a man got out, trying to grab her and pull her inside. The woman was able to break away and run to a nearby shopping center for help.

The woman was not injured, police said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white van with three men inside. It was last seen headed northbound on First Avenue, then eastbound on Whittier Boulevard.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity involving a white van in the area is advised to call 911 immediately.

Those with information on this case can contact Detective Woods at 562-567-9286.