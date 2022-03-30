West LA robbery: 3 armed men break in while people were home

article

The search is on for three armed robbery suspects accused of breaking in while people were inside a West Los Angeles home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three men broke into a home in the 2100 block of Butler Avenue in the Sawtelle area. The suspects confronted a person inside the home, grabbed stuff from the victim and ran off.

Officials did not specify what the suspects took. As of Wednesday afternoon, LAPD has not released descriptions of the three suspects, who remain on the run.

