Wednesday's Child: Jacob gets unforgettable experience with Dodgers

Meet Jacob (born May 2010) – an inspiring teenager in foster care with dreams of making it to the big leagues. With the right support and love from an adoptive family, he believes he can achieve anything! As a devoted baseball and Dodgers fan, Jacob had the chance to step onto the field, watch batting practice, and embrace the thrill of being a sports reporter – an unforgettable experience for someone who had never attended a professional game before.

Jacob's friendly nature, engaging personality, and genuine kindness shine through wherever he goes. He is an athletic teen who loves the outdoors, currently playing football while dreaming of transitioning to baseball. And Jacob’s aspirations go beyond sports -- he is also passionate about cars and eager to learn how to work on them. Jacob hopes to find an adoptive family that supports his athletic ambitions and who also like to set out on traveling adventures together.

Jacob is open to various family constellations and would love to have a pet as part of his forever home. For the moment, though, Jacob was excited that his day at Dodger Stadium included an array of LA Dodger swag, cherished autographs, and of course the chance to savor his first Dodger Dog.

To see more of Jacob, tune in to Wednesday’s Child. For information about the adoption process, please give us a call at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).