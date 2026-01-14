Wednesday's Child: Anthony, Geo, Melina & Jayden

As we make our way through the first few weeks of the New Year, we reflect on the festive times had during the recent holiday season - including this special skating session at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square in Downtown LA with a fantastic foursome! We want to introduce you to Anthony, Geo, Melina, and Jayden - four siblings looking to find one forever family. Although none of them had ever skated before, their enthusiasm to learn and have some holiday fun together made this a memory they can treasure!

Anthony (b. Nov 2011) is the big brother of the bunch and is a sociable young teen who enjoys video games, TV, and outdoor activities. He dreams of a family with a sense of adventure and travel while also providing a sense of belonging and home. Next is Geo (b. April 2016) who loves outdoor play and building with Legos and is hoping for a nurturing family that will support his needs while providing him with love and care. Third in line is Melina (b. January 2018), the only girl of the group, who is a spirited child with a passion for soccer who also loves creative activities like arts and crafts and treasures time with her brothers. Melina's affectionate nature brings joy to those around her, and she yearns for a demonstrative home where she can thrive. Lastly there's Jayden (b. May 2019), an energetic little boy whose playful spirit shines in parks and playgrounds alike, including on the ice!

Despite their different needs and currently placed in different homes, the strong bond these four share as siblings is special. We hope 2026 finds the right supportive adoptive family that can lovingly embrace all four of them as they grow up together.

To see more of this fabulous sibling set of four, tune in to Wednesday's Child. For information about the adoption process, please call us at 1-866-921-2367 (ADOPT).

This promotional flyer is from the Adoptions Division. Contact info: WednesdaysChild@dcfs.lacounty.gov