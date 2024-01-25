Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning honored at She Rock Awards

Who among us doesn't have a favorite song? This week, people who make the music we love are in Anaheim at the industry trade show called NAMM.

On Thursday night, women in music were honored at the She Rocks Awards.

Among the honorees is current Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning. The band, all-female, is platinum-selling and saw fame in the 1980s. She says Vixen was among her inspirations. She is also the musical director for the famed Rock 'n Roll Fantasy Camp, pairing the everyday person with the pros.

Britt says she played flute in school and picked up the guitar at the age of 15.

The She Rocks Awards recognizes trailblazing women in music in front of and behind the scene. Another honoree this year is Debbie Gibson.

Vixen was set to perform at the event with front-woman Lorraine Lewis of Femme Fatale now the band's lead singer.

In October, Vixen released a new single, 'Red,' written and produced by Fred Coury from CINDERELLA.

The NAMM Show continues through Sunday.