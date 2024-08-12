Visiting China for the Global Youth Conference

China - friend or foe?

Recent headlines about China include accusations of espionage, brainwashing, and digital surveillance.

But that didn't stop hundreds of people from all over the U.S. accepting an invitation to visit Beijing and the province of Shandong to attend the 2024 Global Youth Conference.

The tour included plenty of typical tourist spots like Mount Tai, the highest point in Shandong province. Visitors can hike 6,600 steps up the mountain, or take a cable car to enjoy the expansive views.

Up here, the air is free of humidity and the skies are clear blue instead of gray with smog.

But, in addition to tourist attractions, a stop to see drone and satellite technology for precise irrigation in agriculture.

An immense theater included wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling live monitors.

The whispers among the group - "what is this advanced technology really used for?"

It's no secret the Chinese have security cameras everywhere.

Perhaps no longer shocking to us, now that nearly every doorbell has a camera.

But there is also the facial recognition technology and surveillance on Chinese mobile devices.

From the locals posing in traditional dress for a photo shoot, to families enjoying the springs around Daming Lake, how could these guests not be charmed?

"All they want to do is talk with you, help them learn a little English," said Portland resident Dylan Mackensie.

"I don't want people to be afraid of it, I don't want people to romanticize it either," said Washington, D.C. resident Victor Zheng. "It's really a place totally worth understanding, visiting, and talking about."

The final gift from this trip to China - the many, many memories and the new friendships forged.

The Shandong Friendship Association and other groups in China helped design the itinerary and fund the trip.