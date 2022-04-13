VIDEO: Woman struck by vehicle while trying to flee from armed robbers in downtown LA

A woman, trying to flee from armed robbers, was struck by their vehicle in Downtown Los Angeles Monday afternoon; the incident was caught on camera.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was at a jewelry store in the Jewelry District of downtown when she was followed by suspects in a silver colored Dodge Challenger.

As the victim approached the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets, a suspect exited the Dodge Challenger, approached her vehicle and used a tool to shatter her driver-side window.

Police say the victim attempted to drive away but was unable due to traffic. She then stopped her vehicle, exited the car and ran looking for help. Police say the victim attempted to flee on Francisco street but the suspects continued to chase her. She returned to 8th street and ran westbound, police say the suspects continued to follow her in their vehicle, and eventually accelerated their car and struck the woman.

Once she was on the ground, two suspects exited the vehicle. In a statement, police say the woman immediately removed her watch and threw it on the street. The suspects then retrieved the watch and drove away. She sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

One of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The first suspect is described as a male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white shoes, and a full ski mask. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black sweater, light blue jeans, and armed with a handgun.

Follow-home robberies like these have been increasing drastically throughout Los Angeles County. In the crime trend, suspects target victims, follow them, and commit the robberies as the victims go into isolated areas such as a parking lot or as they arrive home.

Due to the fast-growing crime trend, the Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division created a special task force.

A total of 221 follow-home robberies have been reported between the task force's creation in November through April.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Moreno and Detective Vargas at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also go to lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips.

