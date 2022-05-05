Video shows suspected lawn mower thief cutting victim’s grass

A man accused of stealing a Texas homeowner’s lawnmower appears to have also used it to cut the victim's grass. The suspect was reportedly seen on camera using it to cut grass in the homeowner’s front and back yards.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, the security footage recorded the incident on April 1. Police were able to use the video from security cameras to identify the suspect as Marcus Hubbard.

Hubbard was seen on security cameras removing the lawnmower on April Fools’ Day and using it to cut grass in the homeowner’s front and back yards, according to police.

As officers arrived at the scene, Hubbard was seen running from the area while dragging the lawnmower with him before abandoning it in an alley.

Anyone with information about Hubbard’s whereabouts is asked to come forward.

