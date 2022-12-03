Coyote attacks toddler outside Woodland Hills home

article

A terrifying sight for a parent as a young child was attacked by a coyote outside their Woodland Hills home.

The incident, which occurred Friday evening on Martha Street near Capistrano Avenue, was caught on surveillance cameras.

The child and her father got home, parked in the driveway and started to get out of the vehicle. As the father reaches into the car to grab something, the coyote comes along and appears to bite the toddler. The little girl screams and her father rushes to her side and the coyote starts backing away.

According to California Fish and Wildlife, they have received several calls regarding an aggressive coyote in the neighborhood weeks prior to this incident.

Wildlife officials say they took a clothing sample from the girl and will try to extract DNA from it in order to identify the coyote. The coyote will then be euthanized.

Local coyote experts say the attack could be attributed to people feeding coyotes.

"It’s clear, these coyotes have been conditioned to approach people. And how the coyote grabbed the back of the toddler’s pants could be described as demand behavior, where the coyote is demanding food from a human because it's been conditioned to receiving handouts," said Rebecca Dmytryk with Humane Wildlife Control Inc.

Wildlife experts say the Woodland Hills neighborhood has had ongoing issues with coyotes. The Prince of Peace Church hired a trapper to remove coyotes and several residents have reported seeing coyotes at Shoup Park.

Residents are urged to keep their pets indoors until the aggressive animal is located.