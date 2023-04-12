VIDEO: 2 children struck by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana

A driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child in Santa Ana remains at large, police said.

The incident happened March 29 around 1:36 p.m.

According to police, the two children were crossing the street from the sidewalk in the 700 block of S. Birch Street when a black older-model Cadillac traveling south struck them. The driver did not stop and continued southbound, police said.

One of the two children was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered severe. That child is now back at home, police said.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as an early 200s black Cadillac DeVille with chrome rims, a chrome metal trim, and tinted windows.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Police Service Officer, S. Guzman of the Santa Ana Police Collision Investigations Unit (714) 245-8228 / Sguzman@santa-ana.org