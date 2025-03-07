Veteran says he was fired from VA after complaining about anti-DEI emails

The Brief Jesus Tony Ruiz said he was fired from the LA VA Office after complaining about anti-DEI emails. Nationwide, more than 80,000 Veterans Affairs employees could be impacted by the Trump administration's planned cuts to the department.



A decorated Army veteran is speaking out after he was fired from the VA. He said the decision was unfair, and now it could impact thousands of veterans nationwide.

What we know:

Jesus Tony Ruiz, a disabled Army veteran, worked at the West Los Angeles VA as a Veteran's services representative.

Ruiz believes he was among the first to be targeted after he complained about anti-DEI emails sent by the acting secretary to VA employees.

"We got a bunch of emails from our department saying 'DEI is terrible. It's divisive for the American people. It's wasteful spending'. And we're sitting here going, we're VA employees, and we're sitting here looking at political messages. And we complained," Ruiz told FOX 11.

Shortly after filing his complaint, Ruiz said he was ordered to attend a Zoom meeting with his superior and a member of DOGE.

"He goes, ‘Jesus Ruiz, today is your last day. You’re no longer a viable employee to the VA. You're a disgrace. We don't need you anymore.'"

Firing grabs national attention

What they're saying:

Ruiz' firing grabbed the attention of Nancy Pelosi; but he's just one of 80,000 nationwide Veterans Affairs employees impacted by the Trump administration's planned cuts.

A memo was sent out announcing a nationwide reduction in the force, a decision that has been met with strong opposition from veterans.

"What is going on here? They're going to cut our benefits. Are you kidding me," a veteran said during a protest.

The Trump administration said the cuts won't affect veterans' benefits, but more than 25% of VA workers are veterans. Ruiz also warns that processing claims for benefits will take much longer.

"To see a doctor to get their health insurance, to get any kind of coverage whatsoever. And what's happening, too, is all these impacts are leading down to the veterans," Ruiz added.

He said if he could talk with Trump or Elon Musk he'd ask them to stop and think about the veterans.