Venice woman offers $900 reward for stolen pillow; thief caught on camera

The Brief A Venice woman had a special pillow stolen from a Halloween party at her home. She's offering $900 for its return. Security footage captured the thief in a cowboy hat and wig running off with the pillow under his arm. The woman who lost the pillow said it had a sentimental message from her boyfriend, which is why she wants it back.





A woman in Venice is offering a large cash reward for the return of a pretty unique item. You may have seen some of the posters hanging up around the neighborhood. Jess is offering $900 for her stolen pillow.

Jess lost the pillow after someone took it during Halloween party at their home. Security footage from the neighborhood that night showed a man in a cowboy costume hat and gray wig running down the sidewalk, the pillow cradled under his arm. Another security video showed the same man grabbing a handful from a bowl of Halloween candy on a porch, still running.

"Nothing else was stolen so it's really shocking," Jess said.

The pillow is special for several reasons. It was a gift from her boyfriend, who's been away for several months in Thailand. It has speakers inside. He gave it to her to help alleviate the noise from his snoring.

"I understand how ridiculous it seems," said Jess. "But [it's] just like grief and then when you miss someone."

More than anything else, Jess says the pillow has sentimental value, and included a note from her boyfriend on the tag.

"It was given to me at a really emotional point in my life," Jess said. "My mom had just passed and it was a pivotal part of our relationship, and on the note in includes [that] we were going to live together."

Jess said the message helped her sleep and helped calm her. Now she's having trouble sleeping.

The company that makes the pillow has even offered to send Jess a new one, but she says this is a pillow fight she's willing to wage.