LAPD releases video, photo of suspect's car linked to deadly Van Nuys hit and run

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Van Nuys that killed a bicyclist.

According to LAPD, the suspect's car is described as a newer-model silver or gray Toyota sedan. Video surveillance caught the suspect's vehicle on camera near the time of the fatal crash.

The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 30 near Van Nuys Blvd and Delano Ave., according to authorities. The vehicle was southbound on Van Nuys when it hit a bicyclist crossing south of Delano.

Once hit, the bicyclist was trapped under the sedan. The driver allegedly continued southbound on Van Nuys for more than a mile with the victim trapped underneath.

According to LAPD, the car made a left south of Burbank Blvd, where the victim finally dislodged.

The suspect allegedly continued south on Van Nuys toward Hatteras St. with no attempt to stop.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Officer Krueger at 818-644-8028 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.