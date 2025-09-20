USPS hiring workers across Southern California: How to apply

The Brief The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for holiday positions in Los Angeles to prepare for the busy season. Applications are open on the new online portal from Saturday, September 20, through Tuesday, September 23. Positions available include mail handler, city carrier, and postal clerks.



Looking for a job?

The United States Postal Service is now accepting applications for temporary holiday positions for the busiest mail processing season of the year.

What we know:

The online job portal is accepting applications until Tuesday, Sept. 23.

The hiring is part of the USPS' 10-year plan, "Delivering for America," in which it focuses on building a "more stable and empowered workforce."

Local perspective:

The temporary positions range from mail handler assistant to city carrier assistant at the following job assignment locations:

Holiday Clerk Assistant (Temporary Position)

Starting Salary: $16.93

Artesia, Buena Park, Compton, Culver City, Cypress, Downey, Gardena, La Habra, La Mirada, Lakewood, Greater Los Angeles area, Long Beach, Manhattan Beach, Montebello, Norwalk, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Torrance, Venice, Whittier

PSE Mail Processing Clerk

Starting Salary: $20.95 an hour

Los Angeles: 7001 S. Central Avenue

Bell Gardens: 1 Yeager Way

Mail Handler Assistant

Starting Salary: $19.02 an hour

Los Angeles: 7001 S. Central Avenue

Bell Gardens: 1 Yeager Way

City Carrier Assistant

Starting Salary: $20.73 an hour

Artesia, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Beverly Hills, Buena Park, Compton, Culver City, Cypress, Gardena, Huntington Park, Inglewood, La Habra, La Mirada, Lomita, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Los Angeles, Norwalk, Palos Verdes, Paramount, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, Seal Beach, South Gate, Torrance, Whittier

What you can do:

The application window is open until Tuesday, September 23, and interested individuals can apply on the USPS careers site.

Applicants should be aware that each position has specific examination requirements and that a valid driver's license and a safe driving record are necessary for appointment.

Additionally, all qualified applicants must pass a pre-employment drug screening and be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status.

The postal service also offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and vision coverage, along with the ability to accrue vacation and sick leave.

To learn more about the requirements, tap or click here.