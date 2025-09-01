Immigrant population in the US declining, data shows

The Brief New data shows that after 50 years, the US immigrant population is now declining. In January 2025, 53.3 million immigrants lived in the United States, but in June 2025, it was recorded that 51.9 million immigrants lived in the U.S.



New data shows that the immigrant population in the United States is declining.

According to Census Bureau data analyzed by the Pew Research Center, this is the first major decline since the 1960s.

In January 2025, 53.3 million immigrants lived in the United States – the largest number ever recorded. But in the following months, more immigrants left the country or were deported than arrived, according to the Pew Research Center.

Numbers show that by June, the country’s foreign-born population had shrunk by more than a million people.

The Pew Research Center said a number of policy changes starting in mid-2024 have affected the US immigrant population. Researchers also noted that lower survey response rates among immigrants have contributed to the recent decline.

A new Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data finds that, as of June 2025:

51.9 million immigrants lived in the U.S.

15.4% of all U.S. residents were immigrants, down from a recent historic high of 15.8%.

19% of the U.S. labor force were immigrants, down from 20% and by over 750,000 workers since January.

Number of immigrants in the US

According to the data, as of June 2025, 51.9 million immigrants lived in the U.S. However, this is down from January, when there was a recorded 53.3 million immigrants in the U.S.

The U.S. is home to more immigrants than any other country. The second-largest immigrant population is in Germany, which has a reported 17 million immigrants, according to the United Nations.

In the US, the majority of immigrants, 22%, are from Mexico. The second-largest immigrant group is from India with 6% of the population, followed by China, also at 6%, the Philippines with 4%, and Cuba with 3%.

To view more data from the Pew Research Center on the immigrant population in the US, click here.