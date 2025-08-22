US citizen says he was racially profiled as federal agents detained him outside his job

The Brief A US citizen is speaking out, saying he was racially profiled when agents detained him. Parts of the incident were caught on surveillance video. Rodrigo Almendarez says he plans to file a lawsuit over his detainment.



A routine work day turned into a shocking encounter for a US citizen as federal immigration agents handcuffed him outside his job in Simi Valley.

What they're saying:

"They just got me by surprise. I didn't know what was going on, who they were. What did I do wrong. They never told me who they were or who they were looking for or anything," Rodrigo Almendarez told FOX 11.

He said federal agents let him go only after seeing his ID and hearing his coworker yell.

Almendarez was born in Canoga Park and works as a driver for JB Wholesale Roofing and Building Supplies.

He said agents targeted him because of his appearance.

"I am dark skin, I am Mexican, I am brown. It makes me mad. Really mad. Like I said, I'm American. You know, my background is Mexican, but I was born in this country. They would have got off and asked me, ‘hey, sir, we have a question’. I could have answered, but they didn't. They profiled me, just tried to grab me like if I was a criminal," Almendarez explained.

Agents moved so fast to detain Almendarez that they left their SUV in drive. Security footage shows the vehicle rolling forward as an agent then runs after it. The impact shattered the passenger side mirror.

Employees who witnessed the ordeal still can't believe what happened.

Almendarez said he plans on filing a lawsuit.

What we don't know:

FOX 11 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but have yet to hear back.