Good Samaritan chases down hit-and-run suspect in Upland

Police in Upland arrested an alleged hit-and-run driver Tuesday night, after a good Samaritan chased him down following the crash.

According to the Upland Police Department, people saw a driver speeding down Foothill Boulevard, "like he owned the road," on Tuesday night.

While they were speeding, officers said he slammed into a vehicle in front of him, sending that car crashing into a tree. Once the suspect noticed the other driver was injured, police said, he took off.

But, a good Samaritan happened to witness the crash, and when he saw that driver speed off, he chased him, police said.

The suspect then pulled into an alley, where officers were able to come and arrest him. Police said they found a nitrous oxide tank "for huffing" in the car. The UPD also said the driver was uninsured and didn't have a driver's license. Officers arrested him on suspicion of hit-and-run causing an injury.

A nitrous oxide tank found in the car of a hit-and-run suspect in Upland. (Credit: Upland Police Department via X)

"A huge thanks to the good Samaritan," the department said on X. "We appreciate your vigilance."