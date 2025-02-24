Fast & Furious attraction inside Universal Studios Hollywood tram set to close

The Brief "Fast & Furious—Supercharged" is set to close March 10. The all-new roller coaster "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" will open in 2026.



"Fast & Furious—Supercharged", the attraction inside Universal Studios Hollywood's iconic Studio Tour, will permanently close this spring.

The final ride will be on March 10, park officials announced Monday.

New roller coaster set to open

What's next:

The park is getting ready to open a new roller coaster that is themed to the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" is set to open in 2026. It will be the park's first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster.

An exact opening date is unknown.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what will replace "Fast & Furious—Supercharged," but park officials said a new studio tour attraction will be announced soon.

The backstory:

"Fast & Furious—Supercharged" opened in 2015 as the grand finale to the Studio Tour. The attraction takes guests on a virtual high-speed 3D chase to save one of their own from an international crime cartel.