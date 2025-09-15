UCLA employee on leave over Charlie Kirk comments posted to social media

The Brief A UCLA employee was placed on leave over their comments posted on their personal social media account in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's death. The posts appeared to celebrate Kirk's death. UCLA issued a statement, saying "statements that celebrate or condone violence are inconsistent with our core values."



A UCLA employee is on administrative leave after their social media posts surfaced following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, officials said.

What we know:

The social media posts appeared to celebrate Kirk's death.

One of the posts in question read. "It is OKAY to be happy when someone who hated you and called for your people's death dies – even if they are murdered."

UCLA releases a statement

What they're saying:

UCLA released a statement, which read in part that "statements that celebrate or condone violence are inconsistent with our core values."

"UCLA condemns in the strongest possible terms the offensive and inappropriate comments that have been posted on personal social media accounts about the death of Charlie Kirk," the statement said. "We have initiated an investigation."

Dig deeper:

The UCLA employee joins a growing number of individuals that are facing professional consequences in the wake of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's assassination.

After the 31-year-old Turning Point CEO was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, several political leaders, business figures and media outlets condemned the political violence.

But others cited Kirk's political views as a reason not to mourn his death, which critics argued minimized or excused the violence.

SUGGESTED: Office Depot fires employee who refused to print Charlie Kirk posters for customer

What's next:

Tyler Robinson, who has been identified by investigators as the alleged gunman, is due in court this week.

Kirk's funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, Sept.21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: When is Charlie Kirk's funeral? All we know so far