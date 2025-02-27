UC workers continue strike over wages, conditions

The Brief Nearly 60,000 University of California workers, represented by AFSCME Local 3299 and UPTE-CWA Local 9119, are on strike. AFSCME Local 3299 represents 37,000 service and patient care workers, and UPTE-CWA Local 9119 represents 20,000 health care, research, and technical professionals. The University of California expressed disappointment in the strikes, claiming the unions are spreading misinformation and not engaging in good-faith negotiations.



Thousands of healthcare, research, and technical workers across the University of California system have commenced a statewide strike, protesting unfair labor practices and the university's attempts to silence whistleblowers.

The strike, organized by the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE) and AFSCME 3299, runs through Feb. 28.

What we know:

Roughly 37,000 UC service and patient care workers represented by AFSCME Local 3299 are picketing at all 10 UC campuses, including UCLA and UC Irvine, and at UC medical facilities statewide.

Union representatives argue that the staffing crisis is a critical issue that needs to be addressed to ensure the well-being of students and patients, as well as the integrity of research conducted at UC facilities.

The union's contract with the university expired in 2024, and negotiations on a new deal have been ongoing for the past year.

What they're saying:

"Instead of addressing the decline in real wages that has fueled the staff exodus at UC medical centers and campuses at the bargaining table, UC has chosen to illegally implement arbitrary rules aimed at silencing workers who are raising concerns while limiting their access to union representatives," AFSCME Local 3299 President Michael Avant said in a statement announcing the strike. "UC's blatantly illegal actions are interfering with workers' free speech. It's time the university started listening to us and engaging in constructive negotiations rather than intimidation tactics. That's why workers will exercise their legal right to strike."

Dan Russell, UPTE's statewide president and chief negotiator, said in a statement the university "has refused to engage in meaningful dialogue or provide substantive counterproposals to nearly all of UPTE's proposals."

"We are forced to strike due to UC's persistent unfair labor practices, blowing the whistle as patient and research advocates on a staffing crisis that threatens patient care and critical research -- all while the university funnels billions into capital projects and inflates top salaries by 40%," Russell said. "UPTE members will not allow UC to drag out negotiations indefinitely, and we have made it clear that we are more than willing to withhold our labor if that's what it takes to make UC take our concerns seriously. Instead of engaging with us, UC is silencing the very whistleblowers fighting for our patients."

The other side:

UC officials issued a statement saying the university is "disappointed" in the unions' decision to strike.

"Both unions have chosen to focus their energy on strike preparation and amplifying misinformation rather than negotiating in good faith," according to the university. "We have offered each union meaningful, wage increases, health care premium reductions, and other offers to directly address the issues they've indicated are important to their members.

"In addition, we have also continuously bargained in good faith and are disappointed that AFSCME and UPTE remain unwilling to do the same. UPTE, who began strike preparations the same month contract negotiations began, failed to attend the most recent bargaining session and declared an impasse before responding to our offers. AFSCME has not responded to the university's proposals or counterproposals since May 2024.

"While both AFSCME and UPTE may say they want UC to return to the table, the successful resolution of these contracts depends on their willingness to engage in productive bargaining. The university will do everything possible to ensure strike impacts on patients, students, faculty and staff are mitigated."

The backstory:

The strike is a response to multiple unfair labor practice violations by the University of California. Workers allege that the university is attempting to silence whistleblowers who have raised concerns about a staffing crisis impacting students, patient care, and research. UPTE members have been in negotiations for eight months, with all contracts expiring in October 2024.

What's next:

As the strike continues, both sides are expected to return to the bargaining table in hopes of reaching a resolution.