Two people break into Sylmar mortuary, drink alcohol and steal fire extinguisher, sheriff’s officials say

Detectives at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station are looking to identify the two people who broke into a mortuary in Sylmar.

According to the sheriff’s department, the two people broke into the Glen Haven and Sholom Memeorial Park and Mortuary on Lopez Canyon Rd. In Sylmar on July 4, around 3 a.m.

The suspects broke into the mortuary by removing tape and throwing a rock through a previously broken window. Once inside, they searched the building, then drank alcohol and stole a fire extinguisher, officials said in a statement.

Surveillance cameras caught images of the two suspects. The first suspect appears to be a man with long black hair. The second suspect appears to be woman with long black hair and bangs and has a possible tattoo on her right calf.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crescenta Valley Station Detective Burt at 818-236-4014.