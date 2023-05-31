Tupac Shakur is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

"All Eyez" will be on Hollywood Wednesday, June 7, when Tupac Shakur, the legendary rapper, poet, and actor, is set to receive his star on the Walk of Fame.

(L-R) Tupac Shakur, MC Hammer and Snoop Dogg attend 23rd Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on January 29, 1996. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Some of his top hits include "Changes," "California Love," and "Ghetto Gospel."

In a recent Billboard article, he is ranked as the fourth-best rapper of all time.

He is also remembered as a phenomenal actor. Some of his starring roles included "Above the Rim," "Juice," and "Poetic Justice."

iHeartRadio host Big Boy will emcee the event and the guest speakers include "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur" director Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph. In addition, his sister, Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, will accept the star on his behalf.

Rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

In 1996, Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was just 25 years old. His killing not only shocked the world of hip hop, but also music fans across the globe. Gone and not forgotten, his legacy lives on through his art.

"Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary. This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come," said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a press release. "Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars."