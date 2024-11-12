Trump appoints Elon Musk to lead Department of Government Efficiency

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Elon Musk will head the new Department of Government Efficiency, a commission aimed at reducing government waste and cutting federal bureaucracy. Musk will work alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to achieve substantial structural reforms within federal agencies.

According to Trump’s statement, the two are tasked with achieving this goal by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 2026.

Why did Trump choose Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for this initiative?

Trump’s statement emphasizes Musk’s and Ramaswamy’s backgrounds in entrepreneurship as key factors for their appointments.

The commission aims to create an "entrepreneurial approach" to government reform, focusing on eliminating inefficiencies across federal agencies. In his announcement, Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy would provide "advice and guidance" from outside government, working closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to achieve this goal.

This article is based on statements released by President-elect Donald Trump and reports from Reuters and the Associated Press.

