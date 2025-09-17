Tropical Storm Mario bringing thunderstorms, monsoonal moisture to Southern California

The Brief Remnants of Tropical Storm Mario will bring warm, muggy weather and a chance of rain to Southern California through Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin Wednesday night and will be heaviest on Thursday, with varying rainfall amounts. The National Weather Service warns of potential dry lightning and localized strong winds, with a shift to a flooding threat on Thursday.



Southern California is bracing for a warm and muggy rest of the week as remnants of Tropical Storm Mario move into the region on Wednesday.

Timeline:

According to the National Weather Service, while temperatures will gradually cool through this period, humidities will be much higher than normal.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will begin Wednesday night and continue into at least early Friday, the latest forecast models show.

Over the weekend and into early next week, there is a slight chance of showers as additional moisture from the south arrives, the NWS said.

This will bring temperatures back to near-normal, but the muggy weather will continue on into early next week.

What we know:

Just how much rain will we get? According to the latest forecasts, confidence is growing that most areas across Southern California will get at least some rain between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Amounts will vary, but some areas will possibly just get around a tenth of an inch and other areas as much as 1 to 2 inches, according to the NWS.

Officials are also warning of the possibility of dry lightning, which would likely occur as the moisture arrives Wednesday night into early Thursday.

"With the upcoming shower/thunderstorm chances, the most hazardous impacts Wednesday into early Thursday will be dry lightning and localized strong winds," the NWS said. "As more moisture arrives Thursday, the threat shifts to flooding and potential for debris flows in and around recent burn scars."

What we know:

As far as the heat goes,daytime temperatures are expected to drop about 5 degrees compared to Tuesday, where much of the region saw highs in the mid to upper 90s in the valleys.

Overnight lows will be much warmer than normal as well as into early next week. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected to be the normal range in the inland areas.

What's next:

By Saturday, we'll get a break in all the action as we return to near-normal temperatures, with a small chance of iosolated showers focused on the mountains.

But Sunday into Monday may shape up to be a different story thanks to future Tropical Storm Narda, which is following a similar track as Mario and has a growing potential for another tropical surge with rain and thunderstorms. There will also be a small potential for a significant warm-up during this time.

Drier and warmer weather conditions are likely to finish out the rest of next week, according to the NWS.