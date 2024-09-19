Trader Joe's viral mini tote bags return for limited time

Calling all Trader Joe's shoppers!

If you've had your eye on those viral mini canvas tote bags that sold out earlier this year - we've got some good news for you.

The $2.99 totes are making a comeback - but for a limited time only.

The bags, which are a smaller version of the grocery chain's classic bag, are available in a variety of colors including yellow, blue, and green.

The totes were so popular when they first debuted, they flew off shelves and popped up on online marketplaces like Facebook and eBay for as much as $500.

It's unclear when TJ's will cease sales of the popular totes, so you'll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on this viral item.