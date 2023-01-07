Toys from Damar Hamlin's toy drive delivered in Buffalo

The impact of NFL player Damar Hamlin's generosity is being felt this week at a school in Buffalo, New York. While we know of the Toy Drive donation page for his hometown in Pennsylvania has gained millions in donations since his game night accident, Hamlin was also active in Buffalo.

Hamlin is in the hospital recovering from an on-field collapse during Monday Night Football that threatened his life. As the nation awaited word on his condition, toys were being delivered from a December holiday toy drive co-sponsored by Hamlin to an inner city school in Buffalo. Their delivery had been delayed due to a devastating blizzard.

Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, had been front and center at that toy drive, signing autographs and taking pictures. The "stronger together" toy drive was sponsored by the apparel line, BuffaLove, in conjunction with Hamlin.

Samantha Del Regno of BuffaLove says Hamlin's team had reached out and that he had wanted to be involved with the Buffalo community.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bills' Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, able to talk after breathing tube removed, agent says

Del Regno had worked with Hamlin just weeks before the player went into cardiac arrest on the field. The Buffalo Bills tweeted out today that the breathing tube was removed and Hamlin was able to breathe on his own and talk with his family and doctors.

Team BuffaLove has been "praying for Damar" with a posting on their social media of a Buffalo in team colors with Hamlin's number three on it. Their apparel line has a new addition with shirts that read "Be Like 3."

Hamlin is from Pittsburgh. After his on-field health scare fans, players, friends and NFL colleagues had donated to Hamlin's online toy drive for his hometown to the tune of more than $8 million.