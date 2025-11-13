Tory Lanez fails to overturn conviction in appeals court

The Brief A state appeals court upheld rapper Tory Lanez's 2022 conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was previously sentenced to 10 years in state prison for the 2020 assault. The three-justice panel rejected the defense's claims of trial errors, finding sufficient evidence to support the jury's verdict.



A state appeals court panel has upheld the conviction of rapper Tory Lanez for the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, 33, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was previously found guilty in December 2022 on multiple charges and subsequently sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Verdict stands

What we know:

A three-justice panel from California 2nd district court of appeals affirmed rapper Lanez's conviction on Wednesday.

The charges Lanez was found guilty of in December 2022 were assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in August 2023.

In its 46-page ruling, the panel rejected the defense's contention that there were errors in Lanez's trial. The justices stated the testimony was "more than sufficient to support the jury's finding that Peterson personally inflicted great bodily injury on" Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

Shooting and conviction

Timeline:

July 12, 2020: The shooting occurred during a dispute in the Hollywood Hills following a get-together at Kylie Jenner's home.

December 2022: Lanez was found guilty of the three firearm-related charges.

August 2023: Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Last year/January: Megan Thee Stallion filed a request for a restraining order against Lanez, claiming he was orchestrating a harassment campaign from behind bars; a Los Angeles judge approved the request in January.

Wednesday: A state appeals court panel upheld Lanez's conviction.

Testimony and attorney arguments

What they're saying:

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez shot her in the feet, telling her to "dance, b***ch," and that he later offered her $1 million not to say anything. She said she felt she had to "defend my name" when people were "making things up" about the incident.

During the sentencing hearing, deputy district attorney Alexander Bott said Lanez shot her because she "bruised his ego," calling the shooting an "act of misogyny" against her.

One of Lanez's attorneys, Jose Baez, called that argument "nuts."

He also stated, "We're talking about foolish, reckless behavior that could have been much worse ...the intent was not to take someone's life."

Baez said the defendant "admittedly was highly intoxicated" the night of the shooting and didn't even remember afterward what the topic of the argument was.

Harassment claim

The backstory:

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion also filed for a restraining order against Lanez.

She claimed he was orchestrating a harassment campaign against her from behind bars, alleging he was conspiring with "bloggers" who post what she claims are defamatory statements about her on social media, questioning the veracity of her claims against Lanez and the evidence presented at his criminal trial.

A Los Angeles judge approved the restraining order request in January.