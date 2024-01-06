Tornado rips through Fort Lauderdale as storms march across Florida

A tornado hit Fort Lauderdale, Florida , on Saturday as a line of storms moved across the Sunshine State.

According to a storm report from the National Weather Service office in Miami, officials received multiple phone calls and social media reports of a twister near Federal Highway about 5:50 p.m. ET. The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for the storm about 5 minutes before the cyclone was reported.

Fort Lauderdale officials said in a Facebook post that no injuries have been reported, and the damage from the storm appears to be minor.

An NWS team is expected to conduct a damage survey on Sunday to determine the strength of the tornado.

There have been several reports of other severe weather across Florida on Saturday, including funnel clouds, a water spout and damaging wind gusts. The highest thunderstorm wind gust that has been reported was 52 mph near Pine Island.

The storms are associated with a trailing cold front that is attached to a powerful nor’easter moving up the East Coast this weekend. The storm has created a mess of ice, snow and rain as it chugs through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

More severe weather is possible in Florida in the coming days as another powerful storm moves across the eastern half of the country.

