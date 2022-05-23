Top California Democratic party officials resigns amid growing corruption probe

A longtime leader in Orange County's Democratic Party has resigned amid a growing corruption probe.

Melahat Rafiei announced Sunday she was resigning from her position as secretary of the California Democratic Party and state representative to the Democratic National Committee.

In a letter posted on social media, Rafiei said she was a confidential witness in the FBI probe of the proposed sale of Angel Stadium and that she resigned from her post, saying the controversy over her role had become a hindrance.

Rafiei had been under increasing scrutiny to quit after reports recently surfaced that she had been arrested by the FBI in 2019 for an alleged bribery scheme.

She has not been charged.