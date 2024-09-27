TikTok warns of new scam: What users need to know

They say don't believe every message you get when it comes to texting, including those seemingly coming from TikTok. The company has issued a warning of a new phishing scam, where con artists pretend to be recruiters for the social media platform.

The company has informed the public about messages—sent via email, SMS, in-app messages, or other messaging apps—that falsely claim TikTok is hiring, with the intent to illegally obtain sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, or social security numbers from individuals.

TikTok released guidance on its website for avoiding phishing on TikTok.

What to do if you get a phishing message

Users are urged to report suspicious emails or in-app messages to TikTok, and to recognize that authentic messages from TikTok will never request personal details like one's name, contact information, or passwords. Before engaging with any links, it's crucial to verify their authenticity, and users should dismiss offers from third-party websites that promise free TikTok perks, as they could be phishing attempts.

TikTok may legitimately contact users if they encounter issues with specific TikTok features or for verification purposes related to Government, Politician, and Political Party Accounts (GPPPA). It’s essential to validate the authenticity of these messages by checking if the sender's email address includes '@tiktok.com' and often featuring a pop-up for inbox notifications within the app. Some circumstances may require submission of identification and bank details to rectify an issue or verify an account.

Measures to take if your account is compromised

If users suspect that their account has been hacked, TikTok emphasizes the importance of reporting the incident promptly. To enhance account security, TikTok recommends changing the account password to something unique and enabling 2-step verification to prevent unauthorized access. Monitoring the devices logged into the account and reviewing security alerts in the app’s settings can also offer additional layers of protection.

For a deeper understanding of privacy and security on the platform, TikTok directs users to the Safety Center on its website.