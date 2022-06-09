Threat of mass shooting in DTLA not credible: LAPD

Threats circulating on social media warning of a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles Thursday have been investigated and are deemed not credible, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The warning posted online Wednesday allegedly came from an employee at a suicide prevention center, saying in part, "don't go to dtla tomorrow - I just got a call from someone saying they were going to shoot as many people as he can tomorrow in dtla. No way to confirm right now but just in case."

In response, some offices were closed as a precaution.

LAPD urges people to call their local police department if they see a threat online that needs to be investigated.