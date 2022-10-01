Expand / Collapse search

Thieves caught on camera stealing safe, other items from Rolling Hills home

Rolling Hills Estates
Burglars were caught on camera targeting a Rolling Hills home.

LOS ANGELES - A trio of thieves were caught on camera burglarizing a home in the South Bay.  

Home security video shows three suspects walking in and out of the victim’s Rolling Hills Estate home on Sept. 24.  

They stole a 500-pound safe with a gold coin collection, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, jewelry, a TV, and a ceramic rooster.  

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was not home at the time. Her son-in-law says the thieves seemed to target the main bedroom where they broke down the door.  

"There was a safe that had a lot of valuables; they dragged the safe and pushed it down the stairs. And broke some of the stairs, broke some of the railing of the stairs. They got a plastic rooster at the last minute that was right at the side of the house, which was very bizarre," said Rob Perry.  

His mother-in-law says she has no idea who would do this. No arrests have been made. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. 