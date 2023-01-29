Tesla ‘spontaneously’ catches fire on California freeway, officials say

article

A Tesla Model S "spontaneously" burst into flames Saturday afternoon in California while driving on a freeway, officials said.

The Tesla’s battery compartment caught fire just before 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Sacramento, Metro Fire of Sacramento said.

Fire officials said the vehicle was traveling "freeway speeds" when the sudden combustion occurred and that "nothing unusual" happened prior to the fire.

The Tesla was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the department.

Firefighters used about 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames as the Tesla's battery cells continued to combust.

Crews also used jacks to lift the vehicle, so they could access its underside to extinguish and cool the battery.

No injuries were reported.

FOX Business reached out to Tesla for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

