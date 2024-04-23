Terry Carter, 'Battlestar Galactica' star, dies at 95

article

Actor Terry Carter, best known for his roles as Sgt. Joe Broadhurst on the TV series "McCloud" and as Colonel Tigh on the original "Battlestar Galactica" has died. He was 95 years old.

According to the actor’s official website, which confirmed the news of his passing, he died "peacefully" at his home in New York City Tuesday.

A cause of death was not provided.

Carter, an American actor and filmmaker was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1928.

Born to a Dominican mother and a father of Argentine and African American descent, Carter became "one of the first black actors" to be cast as a series regular on a TV sitcom, portraying Pvt. Sugarman on "The Phil Silvers Show" in 1955, per the actor's website.

His showbiz breakthrough came in the 1970s when Carter landed prominent television roles. From 1970 to 1977, Carter co-starred in the detective series "McCloud." Then, he co-starred in the popular science-fiction TV series "Battlestar Galactica" in 1978.

Carter is survived by his wife and his 2 children. Condolences for the family can be left on their guest book.

A private family memorial has been planned.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.