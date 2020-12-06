Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
5
High Wind Warning
from MON 12:00 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Riverside County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from MON 12:00 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
High Wind Warning
from MON 6:00 PM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area

Sweden's pandemic experiment ends amid spiking coronavirus cases

Published 
News
FOX News
article

Daily commuters arrive with the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Sweden’s Covid-19 experiment is over.

After a late autumn surge in infections led to rising hospitalizations and deaths, the government has abandoned its attempt—unique among Western nations—to combat the pandemic through voluntary measures.

Like other Europeans, Swedes are now heading into the winter facing restrictions ranging from a ban on large gatherings to curbs on alcohol sales and school closures—all aimed at preventing the country’s health system from being swamped by patients and capping what is already among the highest per capita death tolls in the world.

RELATED: LA County will be under Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home order Sunday night

The clampdown, which started last month, put an end to a hands-off approach that had made the Scandinavian nation a prime example in the often heated global debate between opponents and champions of pandemic lockdowns.

Admirers of the Swedish way as far as the U.S. hailed its benefit to the economy and its respect for fundamental freedoms. Critics called it a gamble with human lives, especially those of the most vulnerable. With its shift in strategy, the government is now siding with those advocating at least some mandatory restrictions.

When the pathogen swept across Europe in March, Sweden broke with much of the continent and opted not to impose mask-wearing and left known avenues of viral transmission such as bars and nightclubs open, leaving it to citizens to take their own precautions.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal.