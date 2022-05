An SUV crashed into the garage of a home in Upland.

It happened on Augusta Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It's unclear what caused the accident at this time.

The driver had to be extricated from the SUV, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

His juvenile son was in the SUV but not injured.

The garage sustained an unknown amount of damage.