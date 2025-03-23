'Suspicious package' shuts down Pomona freeway

The investigation of a suspicious package found on the 60 Freeway near Pomona Saturday snarled traffic for hours as several lanes were shut down.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's bomb squad was called in to ensure the safety of the item, which was later deemed non-threatening.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol received a report at approximately 9:40 a.m. about a suspicious package described as "a green ammunition container attached to a pole, with multiple wires protruding from it" on the northbound 71 Freeway, where it connects to the westbound 60 Freeway.

Officers confirmed the presence of the item, prompting the involvement of the sheriff's Arson and Explosives Detail.

Following the discovery, the CHP and Caltrans closed sections of the Pomona and Chino Valley freeways to allow experts to examine the package.

The bomb squad eventually destroyed the item, and it was determined not to be an explosive device.

All lanes reopened just after 5 p.m.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the package got there.