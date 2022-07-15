Suspect in Apple Valley crash that killed 2 children charged with 4 felony counts

The man accused of killing two children, ages 11 and 12, in a hit-and-run crash involving an ATV in Apple Valley faces four felony charges.

Earlier this month, 11-year-old Christina Bird and 12-year-old Jacob Martinez were riding an ATV when were hit by another vehicle in the Stoddard Wells OHV area.

The family says the two kids were hit by a side-by-side UTV. When the family arrived at the crash scene, Christina and Jacob were next to each other – but the suspect driver was nowhere in sight.

Martinez was declared dead at the scene by authorities and Bird was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

The two families made pleas for the public’s assistance in helping find the suspect or hoping the killer would come forward.

On June 12, Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz, 35, was arrested after turning himself in to authorities, the California Highway Patrol said.

San Bernardino County court documents reveal Diaz has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two felony counts of hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

According to data from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, Diaz is no longer in custody and was reportedly released on bail.

GoFundMe pages were created to help the two victims' families: