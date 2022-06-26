Street takeovers reported across South LA

Street takeovers in South LA were caught on camera - and they were more than just dangerous donuts.

At one, a fight broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at Manchester Avenue and Hooper Avenue after two cars collided.

In another car, a man is seen standing waving two handguns.

When officers started to break things up, someone threw an illegal commercial firework.

It's unknown if any arrests were made.

An hour earlier, hundreds of spectators were seen circling the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 102nd Street.

One after another, drivers were seen revving up and doing donuts.

At one point, the crowd was so big it blocked an ambulance responding to a call.

It took police escorts to clear the intersections.